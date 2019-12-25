Police chase ends in crash in Potomac

POTOMAC, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a police chase that ended in a crash Tuesday evening.

Police say two suspects robbed someone at the Shell gas station on Westlake Dr. They left the scene and police pursued them until the suspects’ vehicle veered off Glen Rd in Potomac.

Two women were ejected from the car, but police say they were found conscious and alert. Locals say this road is hard to navigate when driving at high speeds.

“The bend is very very dangerous, it’s a very sharp bend. People do drive fast even though [the speed limit] is 30. And again, it’s that sharp bend. People kinda lose control. It’s very very unfortunate,” said Suzel Lemus, who lives near the crash site.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and there were no other injuries.