Police arrest suspect in Germantown homicide

Courtesy: Montgomery County Department of Police

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — The Montgomery County Department of Police have arrested and charged 26-year-old Justin Andrew Wilson with first-degree murder.

Officers arrived at a home in Duhart Court on Thursday, July 23 around 11:34 a.m. in response to a stabbing. According to officials, Wilson entered the residence and stabbed 63-year-old Edigio Ienzi. A family member in the home heard loud noises and called 911 after seeing Ienzi struggling with Wilson who was holding a knife in his hands, officials say.

Ienzi was transported to a nearby hospital where he died due to his injuries, officials say.

Officials say Wilson being held in a facility in Stafford County, Virginia.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

