Police catch suspect with help of resident, surveillance footage

ASPEN HILL, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police say a video shared online helped them catch a suspect accused of stealing from cars in the area.

Dametrice Payton, 18, allegedly broke into cars along Rippling Brook Drive in Aspen Hill when he was caught on a home surveillance camera.

A resident saw this video shared on the Neighbors by Ring app, and weeks later recognized a man wearing the same clothing and backpack shown in the video, and called 911.

Police identified him as Payton and found he had warrants for his arrest and that he was in possession of items stolen from cars.

Police say home surveillance is a big help when it comes to catching suspects.

“It’s been a great asset for our detectives, we routinely put out surveillance video that has lead to multiple identifications of suspects. We have video of package thefts from porches we put out to the public, that’s lead to arrests. We’ve had multiple theft from vehicle arrests made from surveillance video,” said Ofc. Rick Goodale with Montgomery County Police.

Payton was charged with theft from vehicles and later released on a $2,500 bond.