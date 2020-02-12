Police believe second vehicle may be involved in Saturday’s double homicide in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WFXR) — Virginia State Police investigators announced more details about the investigation into the deaths of two young individuals who were found on the side of the highway in Turbeville, Virginia early Saturday morning.

According to Virginia State Police, state troopers were called to the scene of an apparent single-vehicle crash at 2:51 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8 along Route 58 near Melon Road. The troopers reportedly found a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima in the median of Route 58 and the deceased bodies of a man and a woman laying on the ground nearby.

Authorities say that this isolated stretch of Route 58 is also known as Philpott Road and is not heavily traveled during the nighttime hours.

Police say the two victims — identified as 21-year-old Ntombo Joel Bianda of Alexandria and 19-year-old Ayanna Munne Martens Griffin of Germantown, Maryland — were close acquaintances. While investigators have yet to release the cause of death for the victims, they say that the Nissan Maxima was registered to Bianda.

“Our special agents are diligently working to determine Mr. Bianda and Ms. Griffin’s exact destination Saturday morning and the circumstances surrounding their tragic deaths alongside Route 58 in Halifax County,” says Capt. David O. Cooper II, Commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Appomattox Field Office. “We are exploring multiple possibilities to include there being a second vehicle involved, which is why it is so important for anyone who may have seen or heard something suspicious early Saturday morning along Philpott Road to reach out to state police.”

If you have any information about this incident, please call Virginia State Police at (434) 352-7128 or send an email to questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Furthermore, if you passed through the area of Melon Road between 2:30 and 3 a.m. on Saturday and saw or heard anything suspicious, or if you remember seeing a 2009 Nissan Maxima anywhere between South Boston and Danville between 11 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7 and 3 a.m. on Saturday, please contact Virginia State Police.