Police ask the public for help in identifying an armed robbery suspect

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM)– Montgomery County police are asking the public’s help in identifying a suspect of a gas station robbery that occurred last month.

Police released surveillance footage in connection to the armed robbery that took place on December 5 at the Sunoco gas station located at 13335 New Hampshire Ave.

According to police the suspect entered the gas station armed with a handgun and took cash from the register. They did not report how much money was stolen, but urge anyone with any information in regards to this incident to contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5100.