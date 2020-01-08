Police ask for public’s help to identify Fairland shooter

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating the shooting death of a Gaithersburg man in Fairland last month.

Police are asking the community for help in identifying who shot 28-year-old Joseph Lee Davis. Right now, no one is charged with his death and the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

He was shot on Dec. 22 and succumbed to his injuries days later on Christmas.

“Anybody who may have information on any possible suspects, who may have been in the area, who may have seen an altercation between our victim and any possible suspects should give us a call. They could be eligible for a Crime Solvers reward if they provide information that leads to the identity of the suspects,” said Ofc. Rick Goodale.

Police say they were able to interview several witnesses at the scene back in December.