Police ask for assistance in Frederick murder investigation

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Detectives with the Frederick Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance as they investigate a murder which took place June 27.

According to the department’s criminal investigations unit, Gregory Knight, 30, was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle along Columbine Drive in Frederick city.

Police are asking residents who own private surveillance systems in the surrounding areas of Columbine Drive to come forward.

“Any video sources that we have been unable to detect — we’re asking people who live in that area of the thousand block of columbine drive or even surrounding streets — if they have their own private video systems, to give us a call and let us know so that we can try to review that with them,” said Lt. Kirk Henneberry.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, police ask for you to contact Detective Doug Ames at 240-674-6811.