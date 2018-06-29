Police arrest suspect from 2012 robbery

It took six years but police were finally able to arrest the man they believe was behind a 2012 armed robbery.

Police took Justin Olson, 36, into custody and charged him with assault, armed robbery and first-degree burglary.

Detectives were able to recover a t-shirt that had been allegedly discarded by Olson after he robbed a home on Georgia Avenue in the bel pre neighborhood.

According to investigators, Olson fist knocked on the door of the home and then forced his way inside.

DNA from the shirt was entered into a national law enforcement database.

This month, the Montgomery County Crime Lab was able to discover that the DNA allegedly belonged to Olson.