Police arrest suspect charged with stabbing male victim in the neck

A Frederick man has been arrested after stabbing another man outside a restaurant.

According to the Frederick Police Department, Richard Calloway is facing multiple charges, including first-degree assault and reckless endangerment after stabbing a male victim in the neck early Sunday morning.

Police say surveillance video showed Calloway was involved in an altercation with the victim inside Callahan’s Restaurant on Rosemont Avenue before both parties left through different exists.

But then, police say, Calloway approached the victim outside, stabbed him, and escaped.

Police worked with the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office to arrest Calloway.

“After a day or two of investigation, looking at the video, detective Doug Ames identified Mr. Calloway as the suspect and typed us an arrest warrant. The sheriff’s office located my Calloway and arrested him on the warrant,” explained commander of the Frederick Police Department Criminal Investigation Division, Lt. Kirk Henneberry.