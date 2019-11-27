Police arrest man on gun, drug charges

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Maryland man was arrested in Silver Spring during a traffic stop this week.

Kejuan Pope, 19, was taken into custody after officers say they saw a handgun with a loaded 50-round magazine under his seat. Officers stopped him along Georgia Avenue.

Police say he was driving on a suspended license and also found marijuana in the car. He’s facing firearm and controlled substance charges, along with charges related to driving on a suspended license.