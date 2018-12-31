Police arrest Frederick man on gun, drug-related charges Video

Frederick, Md - Police have arrested a Frederick man on gun and drug-related charges, and they say a tip from the public helped them solve the case.

According to the Frederick Police Department, Wayne Murphy was charged Thursday with multiple offenses including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm.

Police say they received a tip that Murphy was selling drug out of his apartment located along Carlton Place .

That tip sparked an investigation throughout December. Police say they obtained a search and seizures warrant that located cocaine packaged for distribution and a loaded handgun.

Police added that a serial number on the gun was purposefully obliterated, making it impossible to read.