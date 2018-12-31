Police arrest Frederick man on gun, drug-related charges
Police say a tip from the public helped lead to an investigation
Frederick, Md - Police have arrested a
According to the Frederick Police Department, Wayne Murphy was charged Thursday with multiple offenses including possession with intent to distribute cocaine and possession of a firearm.
Police say they received a tip that Murphy was selling drug out of his apartment located along
That tip sparked an investigation throughout December. Police say they obtained a search and seizures warrant that located cocaine packaged for distribution and a loaded handgun.
Police added that a serial number on the gun was purposefully obliterated, making it impossible to read.
Officials say Murphy is being held without bond at the
