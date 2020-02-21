Police arrest boy for active shooting threat to Kennedy High School

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A boy was arrested and charged for making threats of violence to Kennedy High School in Wheaton, Maryland, police said.

Montgomery County Department of Police said the boy called 911 around 2:10 p.m. on Thursday, saying there was an active shooting situation at the school. Police said they determined the threat was not valid. Their investigation determined he is the suspect and charged the boy with making threats of mass violence, disruption of school activities, and false statements to police. Police did not release his age or name but said he is a juvenile.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident can contact the 4th District Investigative Section at 240-773-5530.