Police arrest a man in connection to early morning armed robbery

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Police have made an arrest in an armed robbery that happened early Wednesday morning.

According to the Frederick Police Department, Hedbby Abbdel Ramirez-Maldonado, 18, initiated a group of three men to approach a victim in his car just outside of an apartment complex along the 1400 block of Key Parkway at about 12:23 a.m.

One of the men allegedly showed what looked like a knife, opened the car door, and started going through the victim’s pocket. Police say that’s when the victim was able to drive away, unharmed.

According to a press release, Officer First Class James Clark responded to the incident and spotted a person matching the suspect’s description.

Police say that suspect ran off but was arrested after a brief foot chase and later identified as Ramirez-Maldonado.

Ramirez-Maldonado faces multiple charges including robbery, armed robbery, and second degree assault.

The other two suspects escaped and were not located.

The Frederick Police Department is asking anyone with information about this crime to contact Det. Kyrie Wolfe at 240-549-4450.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact the department by voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text message at 240-674-TIPS (8477), or by email fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org.