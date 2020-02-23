Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in White Oak

SILVER SPRING, Md (WDVM)– Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that happened Saturday night.

The accident happened in white oak near New Hampshire Avenue and Lockwood Drive. Officers responded to the scene around 9 p.m where the male victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

The driver of the Ford transit was identified as 39-year-old Adelphi resident Oscar Armando Rodas-Sanchez.

“The preliminary investigation the detectives conducted at the scene revealed that the pedestrian was attempting to cross New Hampshire ave when the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle traveling north on New Hampshire Ave.” said officer Rebecca Innocenti.

The identity of the victim will be identified after they notify his family. This will be the fifth pedestrian death this year in Montgomery County.

Police say they are still investigating the cause of the accident and ask anyone with information to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.