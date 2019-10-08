Police: 30 stolen vehicles, 100 thefts from vehicles committed by 4 suspects

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Three suspects were charged for a series of auto thefts and an additional suspect for thefts from vehicles over the summer according to Montgomery County Department of Police.

The auto theft suspects are identified by detectives as Khristian Markeel Champ, 20; Alaunte Scott, 18; and Christopher Taylor, 19. The fourth suspect, charged only with theft from vehicle is identified as Duan Jones, 20. All four suspects are from Washington, DC. According to police, the crimes happened between May and August in Montgomery County.

Investigators said they believe Champ, Jones, Scott and Taylor stole about 30 vehicles and committed about 100 thefts from vehicles. Authorities found multiple vehicles in DC that were reported stolen from Montgomery County.

