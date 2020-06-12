Pizza Llama in Frederick refuses service to uniformed police

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – A Frederick-based pizza delivery and food truck is facing controversy after saying they will be refusing service to police officers in uniform.

In a post on social media, Pizza Llama said they reserve the right to refuse service to police and they want to prioritize the safety of their staff and customers.

Lieutenant Alcorn at Frederick City Police said the food truck’s stance will have no effect on the way police will perform any of their duties.

“That’s their decision, they’re a private business,” Alcorn said. “We are not going to change how we operate or how we enforce the laws to keep the public safe specifically around one business, or food truck in this case, or anything else just because they have made the decision not to serve us,”

Last week, the Mt. Airy Farmer’s Market dismissed the food truck from their market for their stance, but Pizza Llama has still found support from some of their customers as they advocate for the Black Lives Matter movement

A representative of Pizza Llama was contacted but was unavailable for comment.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM