Pick-up truck crash closes Rt 15 NB in Frederick County

Photo: Coordinated Highways Action Response Team, Maryland Dept. of Transportation

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A crash on U.S. Route 15 in Frederick County, Maryland, has closed northbound lanes Thursday afternoon.

According to the Maryland Department of Transportation, there was a crash involving one pick-up truck on Rt. 15 northbound, near exit 16 for Motter Ave. The incident was reported around 2 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

