Photo released of suspected hit-and-run vehicle in Frederick fatal incident

Frederick police are "confident" a red or maroon minivan or SUV belongs to driver who fatally struck Richard Shelton

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick Police are asking for your help in identifying a car believed to have been involved in a fatal hit and run.

Police believe a red or maroon minivan or SUV caught on surveillance footage belongs to the suspect who ran into 58-year-old Richard Shelton along Hillcrest Drive on December 18, 2019.

Officers say the vehicle in question is believed to be one of the models below:

1997-2004 Oldsmobile Silhouette

1997-2000 Pontiac Trans Sport

1997-2005 Chevrolet Venture

1999-2009 Pontiac Montana

2005-2007 Buick Terraza

2005-2009 Chevrolet Uplander

Frederick Police say they are “confident” a surveillance photo shows the suspect who struck and killed Richard Shelton.

Police responded to the incident shortly before 9 p.m and found Shelton lying on the sidewalk with obvious signs of trauma.

He was taken to a local hospital when he was pronounced dead.

An investigation confirmed that Shelton was struck by a vehicle, and detectives sifted through several surveillance videos, taken from nearby buildings and red-light cameras, and honed in on one in particular.

“[Detectives] located video from multiple sources of this red or maroon minivan, it looks like a [General Motors] product, in the area at the same time that we believe Mr. Shelton was struck. So we’re confident this is our suspect vehicle,” said Lt. Henneberry with the Frederick Police Department.

Detectives encourage anyone with information about the incident or the suspect vehicle to contact police.

You can reach officers through:

non-emergency number: 301-600-2102

Tip Line: 301-600-TIPS (8477)

Text Crime Tips 240-674-TIPS (8477)

Email Crime Tip: fpdcrimetip@frederickmdpolice.org