Pheasant Drive shut down as fire marshal examines suspicious item

UPDATE: The fire marshal has deemed the item as safe. Pheasant Road has been reopened.

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — On January 19, the Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Green Valley area for a report of a suspicious item.

First responders have notified nearby residents of the situation and say the public is not in immediate danger. A fire marshal is en route to examine the item.

No further information has been provided. We will keep you updated more details become available.

