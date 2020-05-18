Pet pantry supplies food for pets during pandemic

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — You’ve heard of food pantries so people don’t go hungry, but what about pets?

A Montgomery County pet sanctuary is making sure pets have food to eat during this pandemic. House with a Heart Senior Pet Sanctuary in Gaithersburg takes care of aging and special needs pets until they unfortunately pass away. The organization is switching gears and is now making sure pets are fed in the county by supplying pet food for people who are shut in and not able to go out to buy food.

The organization raised $15,000 in donations through their “Feed Fido and Fluffy” pet pantry to distribute food to pets. Food distribution centers usually do not include pet food when delivering to families in need, so they teamed up with some distribution centers in the county who now pick up food for animals. House with a Heart Senior Pet Sanctuary Director, Sher Polvinale said, “It’s something that we have to replenish every week, and we’re really excited that so far, folks are really helping out. Those who have enough are sharing.”

The organization is focusing on the pet pantry to feed more animals, but they also run a K-9 medical miracle fund. For information on how to donate, go to: https://housewithaheart.com/

