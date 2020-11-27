Personal trainer shares advice on staying healthy during the holiday season

Britton said the key is to think about how many calories you're burning

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — During the holiday season, it can be difficult to stick to your fitness and healthy lifestyle, but health professionals say it’s all about maximizing the number of calories you burn based on how much you eat.

Local certified personal trainer, Britnie Britton says it’s also important to keep a good balance and not starve yourself. Britton said the key is to think about how many calories you’re burning, and then think about the calories that you’re taking it. She also adds that just because you’re eating something doesn’t automatically mean you’re going to gain weight.

And while a cheat meal can seem like a huge step back, Britton said a person can do an extra few minutes of cardio can make all of the difference.

Britton also suggests if you are wondering what to do with all of the leftovers, the best thing to do is watch your portion size.