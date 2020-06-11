Pediatric Movement Center coming to Frederick in July

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new Pediatric Movement Center is opening in Frederick in July.

The center will offer “multidiscipline therapy services to children of all ages and abilities,” according to a press release. Clients can find the new center at 4640 Wedgewood Blvd, suites 104 & 105.

The first Pediatric Movement Center is located in Hagerstown, Md. When it opened in 2017, the center said its mission is to “treat everyone with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

The center will accept commercial insurances and Maryland Medicaid.