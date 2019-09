FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM)-- On Thursday, community members in Frederick County, Md. came together to discuss school safety at a town hall.

Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins was a panelist and informed the crowd specifically what the school resource officers, or SROs, do inside the schools. Currently, every high school in Frederick County has an officer and Jenkins says many people think the SRO's are in the schools to take care of things the administrators and the teachers should be taking care of, which he says simply isn't true.