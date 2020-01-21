Pedestrian struck near Shady Grove Hospital

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Shady Grove Rd was closed around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday after a pedestrian was struck near the entrance to Shady Grove Hospital, Montgomery County Police tweeted.

The pedestrian, only identified as a man, was taken to the hospital and the striking vehicle stayed on the scene. Police continue to investigate the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

