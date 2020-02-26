Pedestrian struck in Gaithersburg has died

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking across South Frederick Avenue in Gaithersburg, Maryland died on Tuesday, police said.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said the victim, Douglas Ariel Perez Martinez, was struck around 9:15 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 21 by a person driving north on South Frederick Avenue near North Westland Drive. The cause of the incident is still under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.