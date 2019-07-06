Pedestrian struck in busy Rockville intersection

Adding to yet another incident involving a car and a person suffering injuries in the area

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–Another pedestrian was struck in Rockville Friday following several similar incidents in the area this year.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue’s public information officer, Pete Piringer, tweets that a car struck someone while making a turn. It happened at the corner of Rockville Pike and Richard Montgomery Drive. Multiple witnesses said the victim had right of way. There was a major traffic shutdown at the intersection.

Officials chose to make no comments to WDVM. The victim was a woman and she was transported to an area hospital. Piringer tweets she sustains traumatic injuries.

