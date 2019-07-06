Pedestrian struck in busy Rockville intersection

Adding to yet another incident involving a car and a person suffering injuries in the area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY (WDVM)–Another pedestrian was struck in Rockville Friday following several similar incidents in the area this year.

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue’s public information officer, Pete Piringer, tweets that a car struck someone while making a turn. It happened at the corner of Rockville Pike and Richard Montgomery Drive. Multiple witnesses said the victim had right of way. There was a major traffic shutdown at the intersection.

Officials chose to make no comments to WDVM. The victim was a woman and she was transported to an area hospital. Piringer tweets she sustains traumatic injuries.