Pedestrian struck in 2 car collision in Montgomery County

I-270

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning car crash occurred at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and Henderson Ave. around 3 a.m.

According to officials, a pedestrian was hit in a car accident that included two vehicles. Montgomery County officials transported three individuals to a nearby hospital. The identity of the drivers and pedestrian involved in the accident has not been released.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories