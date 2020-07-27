Pedestrian struck in 2 car collision in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — An early morning car crash occurred at the intersection of Georgia Ave. and Henderson Ave. around 3 a.m.
According to officials, a pedestrian was hit in a car accident that included two vehicles. Montgomery County officials transported three individuals to a nearby hospital. The identity of the drivers and pedestrian involved in the accident has not been released.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
