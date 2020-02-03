Pedestrian fatally struck by MARC Train in Rockville

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a MARC train in Rockville, Maryland late Monday afternoon, Montgomery County Police said in a tweet. The incident happened in the area of the 6000 block of Halpine Road. The investigation has shut down Bou Ave.
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue’s Pete Piringer tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that a pedestrian was being evaluated with traumatic injuries after being struck at the CSX railroad crossing near Randolph Road.
The Brunswick Line Service was suspended due to the investigation, Maryland Department of Transportation tweeted .
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Update: Montgomery County authorities originally said the incident was with a CSX train, but are now saying it was a MARC train. This information has been edited in our story.
