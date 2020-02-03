Pedestrian fatally struck by MARC Train in Rockville

Montgomery County Police investigate after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a MARC train in Rockville, Maryland on Feb. 3, 2020. (Erica Huckaby/WDVM)

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a MARC train in Rockville, Maryland late Monday afternoon, Montgomery County Police said in a tweet. The incident happened in the area of the 6000 block of Halpine Road. The investigation has shut down Bou Ave.

MCPD investigating fatal collision with pedestrian involving CSX train in the area of the 6000 block of Halpine Road in Rockville. Bou Ave will be shut down behind the Target Store while investigation is completed. Adjust routes accordingly. — Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) February 3, 2020

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue’s Pete Piringer tweeted around 4:30 p.m. that a pedestrian was being evaluated with traumatic injuries after being struck at the CSX railroad crossing near Randolph Road.

The Brunswick Line Service was suspended due to the investigation, Maryland Department of Transportation tweeted .

Update: Brunswick Line Service Currently Suspended — Due to ongoing police activity near Rockville Station, Brunswick Line Train Service is currently suspended. Passengers are encouraged to utilize alternative means of transporta… https://t.co/vfDNlXoD5x — MTA Maryland (@mtamaryland) February 3, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Update: Montgomery County authorities originally said the incident was with a CSX train, but are now saying it was a MARC train. This information has been edited in our story.