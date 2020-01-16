Closings and Delays
UPDATED: Pedestrian struck and killed in Rockville

I-270

Detectives continue to investigate the crash.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A man has died after being hit by a car in Rockville Wednesday evening.

Montgomery County Police say they were called to Rockville Pike around 8:41 p.m. Michael Gamboa, 40, was attempting to cross the road when he was hit by a car. Gamboa was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Police have identified the driver as Adam Aseraph, 28, and say he remained on scene after the accident.

In a separate incident Wednesday, a toddler was also hit and left with serious injuries.

About five pedestrian crashes were reported across the county on Wednesday.

In Wednesday’s State of the County address, County Executive Marc Elrich talked about adding over $200 million toward pedestrian safety and Vision Zero efforts over the next six years.

