Pedestrian killed by car in Montgomery Village

MONTGOMERY VILLAGE, Md. (WDVM) — One person is dead Wednesday night after they were fatally hit by a car in Montgomery County.

According to the Montgomery County Police Department, the accident happened just after 7 p.m., on the Mid-County Highway at Pier Point Place in Montgomery Village.

Police say the pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene. As of 10 p.m, Mid-County Highway southbound remains closed between Goshen Rd and Montgomery Village Ave.