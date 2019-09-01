Pedestrian dies after being hit by mini-van

Breaking News
WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) – A pedestrian hit by a mini-van in Wheaton has died several days after the crash.

Montgomery County Police say Roger Martinez-Meija, 24, was walking along the intersection of Glenmont Circle and Randolph Road when he was hit around 9 p.m. on August 27.

The driver and passengers in the van were not injured and the driver stayed at the scene of the crash.

MCPD urges anyone with information to contact the department’s Collision Reconstruction Unit.

