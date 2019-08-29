Pedestrian accident leaves man hospitalized

WHEATON, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County Police are investigating a serious pedestrian accident Tuesday night in Wheaton.

The incident took place on Randolph Road at Glenmont Circle. Police investigators report a mini-van was traveling eastbound when it struck a man walking at the intersection of Glenmont Circle. The victim was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver was identified as Harold Lanning Jr. From Silver Spring. He remained on the scene. The victim’s name has not been made public.

“It’s all about respecting the right of way, you need to know when your turn is before you go,” said Jay Kondjang, county resident.

“The vehicle was traveling on eastbound Randolph and encountered a pedestrian at the intersection of Glenmont Circle so the facts and circumstances surrounding that are still under investigation, who had the right of way, who had the light, that’s something we have to look at,” said Capt. Tom Jordan, Montgomery County Police Department.

Police report the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the collision reconstruction unit.