Patriot Day ceremony fills City Hall

Dozens of police, firefighters and members of the military gathered to commemorate 9/11

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Frederick County gathered Wednesday morning for a Patriot Day ceremony not only recognizing local first responders but those who gave their lives across the country on Sept. 11, 2001.

City hall was filled with county and city firefighters, police and members of the military from Fort Detrick.

Elected officials provided words about the courageous efforts of those who responded in the wake of terrorist attacks 18 years ago.

County Executive Gardner retraced the valiance of a flight attendant who had communicated that American Airlines Flight 11 had been hijacked. Gardner said her ability to remain calm during one the most tragic events showed true courage.

While many years have passed, local leaders urge the public to never forget.

“We will never forget how these events changed our life. We need our children and their children to remember. As we commemorate this 18th anniversary of that tragic day, we remain committed to maintaining our liberties and to thwarting future attacks on our freedom and our country,” explained County Executive Jan Gardner.

Following the ceremony, bells rang throughout the city of Frederick as a moment of silence was observed.