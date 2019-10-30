Patient First offers free Halloween candy X-rays throughout region

GERMANTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Patient First medical center is making efforts to make sure all kids across our region are safe this Halloween.

The company is offering free Halloween candy X-rays at any of their offices. Patient First medical professionals say they are aware of the dangers some children face when trick-or-treating.

The X-ray detects plastics, metal, or any glass that could be punctured into candy packs. The centers will also hand out lights for parents to clip onto their child’s costumes to help drivers easily spot them while out in the dark. The candy X-rays will last through November 3.

“The first is mainly for safety so the kids come, they have a fun night trick or treating, they bring all their candy in and they can just bring it here and they can take a look at it with an X-ray, it’s a free service we do,” said Dr. Malini Joel, Patient First medical director.

Patient First provides free candy X-rays every year. There are centers in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.