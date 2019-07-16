Pastor charged for alleged sex abuse of a minor

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A man who is also a Pastor was charged with committing sexual abuse of a minor and a third-degree sexual offense, Montgomery County Police said.

Jeankite Joseph, 49, of the 13600 block of Cedar Creek Lane allegedly sexually abused a congregant his church, who was 11 at the time, according to police. He is a pastor for the Church of Messengers of God, located at his home.

Detectives started investigating the case in late May this year and determined the alleged abuse happened in 2014. According to police, Joseph is accused of inappropriately touching the victim and initiating sexual contact with her when she was left in the care of him and his wife after a prayer service.

Joseph was arrested on June 28 and was released on bond.

Investigators ask anyone who may be a victim of Joseph or know a victim to call the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400.