Parkway Elementary School teachers face cutbacks

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — With about 25 percent of their workforce facing cutbacks, teachers of Parkway Elementary School are voicing their concerns on how Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) is handling its budget.

Across the state of Maryland, public schools received a new set of title one guidelines when it comes to funding. In turn, FCPS had to reinterpret how they handle contingent workers, leading to the teacher cutbacks at Parkway Elementary School.

“We’re aware that this is not the way that other county school systems are handling this in Maryland,” said John Deni, president of Parkway’s PTA, “and we’d like FCPS to examine how it’s being handled elsewhere across the state.”



Parkway teachers plan on bringing their concerns to the FCPS board of education.