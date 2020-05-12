Parks in Poolesville to remain closed until May 18

POOLESVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Parks in the Montgomery County town of Poolesville will stay closed through Monday, May 18, according to the town’s Facebook page.

Other parks across the county and state are open for socially-distanced activities following new guidance from Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Parks in Poolesville are set to reopen on Monday, when locals will be able to use the parks’ tennis courts, baseball fields, and dog parks. Fishing will also be allowed to resume at the town’s parks.

Data from the Maryland Department of Heath says Poolesville’s ZIP code, 20837, has 16 confirmed cases of COVID-19. ZIP codes for the neighboring Beallsville and Dickerson areas, 20838, 20839, and 20842 have no confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to state data.

There is no set date for when other park amenities, like bathrooms and basketball courts, will reopen.

