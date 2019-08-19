Parking garage repairs to close off 100 spaces

The replacement work will last about 10 days

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — About 100 parking spaces in a Frederick garage will be closed-off for a $50,000 repair project.

The second floor of the Court Street Parking Garage is undergoing a replacement to the waterproof membrane of the facility, a layer that prevents leaks from entering the parking and Frederick Police Department offices that are housed below.

Officials say that layer is about 20-years-old and has deteriorated over time.

The entire floor was taped off beginning Monday.

“We just want to protect all cars and people from dust and any material that might fly around during that initial phase. Soon after that starts, part of the second floor will be available for parking,” explained public information coordinator for the City of Frederick, Patti Mullins.

The project is scheduled to take 10 days, and part-way through half of the parking spaces will be opened and usable.