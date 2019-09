MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Drivers should expect significant delays near the northbound Rockville Pike (MD-355) ramp to the Inner Loop I-495 due to an accident around 6 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management & Homeland Security.

The driver of a cement truck overturned on the ramp had to be extricated, Pete Piringer with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service tweeted.