Work is expected to be complete in mid-June

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) State High Administration (SHA) will be closing two lanes in Frederick County, Md.

MDOT SHA will close two exit ramps that connect I-270 and MD 85 to perform underground pipework.

This $58-million project will reduce congestion improve safety and eliminate two structurally deficient bridges.

The lanes will be closed Monday to Friday from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Work is expected to be complete in mid-June.