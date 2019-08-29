Over 400 buses finish up maintenance ahead of school year

Frederick County Public School mechanics are prepping over 400 buses ahead of the first day of school.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — As we head into the first day of school, Frederick County is prepping over 400 school buses.

Frederick County Public Schools (FCPS) transportation mechanics are in high gear in the days before the start of the new school year to get the fleet of 438 buses ready to go.

“We travel over 7,600,000 miles,” explained FCPS director of transportation, Fred Punturiero.

To ensure these buses are in working condition to pick and drop off about 31,000 students, several tune-ups and checks are being done.

“Summer is a very busy time for us in preparing for the safety of all our students. The brakes, the tires, lights, everything is being checked,” said Punturiero.

The school system is required by the Motor Vehicle Administration to conduct inspections on every type of bus, including those with wheelchair assistance and smaller shuttles.

These inspections happen in the fall and spring on-site and the teams of inspectors look at nearly every mechanism from the windshield wipers to the engine.

Everyday maintenance comes from the bus drivers themselves.

Before they head out on their routes, they take a look at some of the things on their bus, including making sure there are no flat tires, checking their mounted mirrors, and even looking underneath the bus to check that there is no fluid leaking.

These buses travel along 357 routes throughout the county during the 180-day school year, and they take on the 10,000 annual field trips.

“There’s athletic trips that need to be done. We got to Annapolis, we go to the zoo, so there’s a number of things we do for our students. To do 10-thousand additional trips a year is amazing,” said Punturiero.

This year, Frederick County Public Schools introduced 33 new school buses.