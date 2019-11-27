Over 2,000 bags packed for children in foster care

The Montgomery County organization had dozens of volunteers to send cases to children across the U.S.

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — An organization that started locally but has since gone national packed over 2,000 bags filled with everyday essentials for children entering the foster care system in the U.S.

Non-profit organization Comfort Cases calls it packing bags for a purpose, volunteers in Montgomery County spent hours packing actual comfort cases for children in the foster care system.

"So this order is 800 cases going to the University of Florida," Barrie Carr, Comfort Cases, community engagement

There are nearly 437,500 youth in the foster care system in the United States.

“Sometimes they are waiting in holding areas after they’ve been removed from their families and from their homes for many hours so many of the bags will have journals and coloring books,” said Alex Lainez, Comfort Cases.

And even other daily essentials like soap, toothpaste, body wash, deodorant, lotion, and much more – the best part – they top it off with a snuggly little teddy bear.

Comfort Cases was founded in 2013 by Rob Scheer, a former foster teen, his experience led him to organize giving out necessities to foster children across the U.S. who may have a need for anyone of those items.

“They are going to get a bag of comfort items that many of us would take for granted but many children who are entering the system don’t have access to,” said Lainez.

With the help of volunteers, the organization packed 2,400 cases in just one day.

Comfort Cases is always looking for volunteers, for more information on how to get involved visit https://www.comfortcases.org/

