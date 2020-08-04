Over 16,000 residents support ballot question on at-large seats in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A grassroots political organization got over 16,000 signatures in favor of adding a question on this year’s election ballot on whether to remove at large county seats in Montgomery County.

Nine districts started collecting signatures in support of the movement last year, the group believes there should be more council seats representing upper parts of Montgomery County like Germantown and Damascus just to name a few. Currently there are two council seats representing the larger part of Montgomery County, compared to seven in the lower part of the county which includes Bethesda and Silver Spring. If the board of elections approves the question on this year’s ballot, voters will be asked if the county should re-examine the councils current structure of five seats representing districts and four at-large seats, each representing the entire county.

“Our districts are so large, Nine Districts for Moco is about fair and equitable representation for everyone and it shouldn’t matter what zip code you live in and as it stands now it does,” said Kimblyn Persaud, Nine Districts for Moco, chair.

“I ran the same campaign back in 2003 for The Civic Federation and I got to tell you, we needed it then, but we need it more now,” said Cary Lamari, Montgomery County Civic Federation, former president.

The county council will discuss the ballot question on Tuesday.

