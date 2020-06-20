Over 1,000 students petition to change the name of Richard Montgomery High

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Over 1,000 students signed a petition to change the name of a Montgomery County high school.

Students at Richard Montgomery High started a petition on ‘change.org’ to urge the school board to change the name because of the historical figure’s past. The petition currently has over 1,000 signatures and counting. Richard Montgomery was a major general during the American Revolutionary War and a slave owner. The discussion began last year, when the county council recommended changing names of several schools in the area.

A former student who signed the petition says she would like to replace the name with that of a historical person of color.

“Do you have any idea? To be honest, not an exact name off the top of my head, but I would say I think it would be really powerful to have the name of the school be that of a black woman, or any important black figure,” Richard Montgomery High alumni, Fatma Elsayed stated.

The online petition stated the school should be renamed by someone that quote, “Better represents our values.”

