Ongoing arson investigation in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County authorities are investigating an arson and vandalism of a traffic camera last week in Rockville.

Fire investigators say it happened on the 400 block of Hurley avenue near Wootton Mill Park. The lens of the camera was spray painted then set on fire. The camera was place near the sidewalk to snap drivers who are speeding in the area. If anyone in the area might have seen or heard anything is asked to contact the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue arson hotline at 240-777-2263.

