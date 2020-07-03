One wounded after shooting in Frederick County

MIDDLETON, Md. (WDVM) — At 12:45 this morning, a 21-year-old male sustained a gunshot wound to his leg at an apparent house party in Middletown.

The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office was initially dispatched for a report of a loud house party at a residence in the 8200-block of the Baltimore National Pike when an additional 911 call reported a shooting.

Troopers arrived at the scene, they found the victim, Savion L. Wright of Columbia, Md., inside a three-story family home. He was transported to Meritus Medical Center for medical treatment. His condition has not been released.

When troopers arrived, they also observed about 50 people leaving the scene.

The scene has been processed but Maryland State Police Criminal Enforcement Division investigators were unable to recover a gun or identify a suspect.

The investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone who attended this event or has any information about the suspect should call the Frederick Barrack of the Maryland State Police at 301-600-4150 or Trooper Burleson directly at 301-766-3800. Callers may remain anonymous.