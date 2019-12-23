One shot in Fairland, MD

I-270

This story is developing.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Fairland.

Police say they got multiple calls reporting shots fired near the 2000 block of Treetop Lane around 6:30 p.m. Officers found a 28 year old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate and says the shooting does not appear to be random.

This story is developing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories