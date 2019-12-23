One shot in Fairland, MD

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Fairland.
Police say they got multiple calls reporting shots fired near the 2000 block of Treetop Lane around 6:30 p.m. Officers found a 28 year old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.
He was taken to a nearby hospital.
The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate and says the shooting does not appear to be random.
This story is developing.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App