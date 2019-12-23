One shot in Fairland, MD

This story is developing.

FAIRLAND, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday afternoon in Fairland.

Police say they got multiple calls reporting shots fired near the 2000 block of Treetop Lane around 6:30 p.m. Officers found a 28 year old man, suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a nearby hospital.

The Montgomery County Police Department continues to investigate and says the shooting does not appear to be random.

