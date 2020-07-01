One rescued, one arrested following townhouse fire in White Oak

He has been charged with arson in the first degree, reckless endangerment, malicious burning in the first degree, and other charges

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — One person was rescued and another person was arrested following a townhouse fire in Montgomery County.

Over 100 firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Featherwood Street in White Oak just before 2 p.m.

Once inside, firefighters rescued one woman who was trapped in the basement. The adult male, who has not been identified, was seen leaving the scene after the fire started.

He has been charged with arson in the first degree, reckless endangerment, malicious burning in the first degree, and other charges.

“There was an indication that the fire was intentionally set,” said Pete Piringer, Public Information Officer, Montgomery County Fire, and Rescues Services. “Now as firefighters arrived at the scene, it was a few moments later they in fact found heavy fire and smoke.”

Damages include around $200,000 for the building and around $50,000 for items in the home.