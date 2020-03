There is no public threat, police say

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person has been stabbed at a home in Frederick Tuesday night.

According to the Frederick Police Department, the male victim was stabbed around 7:30 p.m. on McMurray Street. The victim is in stable condition.

There is no public threat, police say.

Detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 301-600-8477 (TIPS).