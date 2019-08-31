One person seriously injured in a Frederick, Md. stabbing

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — One person was hospitalized with serious injuries after a stabbing in Frederick, Md.

Maryland State Police say it happened Saturday afternoon around 4 p.m. on the unit block of Blue Ridge Court.

Troopers say they found one victim laying on the ground with multiple stab wounds to the chest. Investigators say right now there are no suspects.

Troopers are searching for a man that was near the scene during the time of the incident. He is described as heavy set, wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

